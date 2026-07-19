news
Security Leftovers
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Trail of Bits ☛ Rust-proof your code with our new Testing Handbook chapter
We’ve added a new chapter to our Testing Handbook: a comprehensive guide to security testing Rust programs. This chapter covers the tools and techniques we use at Trail of Bits to validate the security of Rust programs and systems.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Security engineer ports password cracker hashcat to Gameboy Advance — 16.8 MHz chip can perform a meager 727 hashes a second, 30 million times slower than a modern rig
Gameboy Advance port of hashcat allows for advanced password cracking in meager hardware — so long as you're willing to wait
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Security Week ☛ Centers Laboratory Data Breach Affects 540,000 Individuals
The WorldLeaks extortion group claimed to have stolen 720 GB of data from the healthcare testing and laboratory services provider.
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Security Week ☛ Organizations Warned of Exploited Joomla Extension Vulnerabilities
Threat actors have been targeting Balbooa Forms and iCagenda Joomla extension flaws for remote code execution.
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Security Week ☛ Zimbra Patches Critical Code Execution Vulnerability
The flaw results in malicious code embedded in crafted emails being executed when the emails are opened.
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Security Week ☛ RabbitMQ Vulnerability Threatens Enterprise Systems
Unauthenticated attackers could obtain the broker's confidential OAuth client secret, allowing them to take control of the broker.
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Security Week ☛ Hacker Conversations: Jesse McGraw (GhostExodus), From Blackhat Hacker to Redemption
Once a notorious blackhat hacker, McGraw shares his journey from high school hacking and prison to redemption as a cybersecurity advocate.