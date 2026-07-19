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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2026



Quoting: Valtux OS - Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Valtux OS is a Debian-based Linux distribution offering a familiar, ready-to-use desktop for everyday computing.

It is aimed particularly at people moving from Windows or seeking to extend the useful life of an older computer.

The distribution uses the KDE Plasma 6 desktop running on Wayland. It provides a live environment, a graphical Calamares installer and a selection of preinstalled software for browsing, office work and multimedia playback.

This is free and open source software.