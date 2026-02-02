news
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Have Your Bot Call My Bot | LINUX Unplugged 652
We stress tested open source Hey Hi (AI) agents this week. What actually held up, and where it falls apart. Plus Brent's $20 Wi-Fi upgrade.
Stephen Hackett ☛ The One Where I Announce I’m Stepping Back From Mac Power Users
Over seven years later, I’m still deeply humbled and beyond thrilled that David asked me to join him on MPU. The show is an institution, and I am honored to have helped steward it for so long.
However, working for yourself means a career full of change, even when that change is bittersweet.
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
-
The Ironclad Project ☛ Introducing Virtualization Support to Ironclad
In this article we will cover one of the newest features in Ironclad, type 2 virtualization support, design choices, uses, and the interfaces used.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
KDE ☛ Season of KDE 2026: Week 1 Progress for Automating Promo Data Collection
Hi all! I'm CJ, and I'm participating in Season of KDE 2026 by automating portions of the data collection for the KDE promo team. This post is an update on the work I've done in the first week of SoK.
My mentor gave me a light task to help me get set up and familiarize myself with the tools I'll be using for the rest of the project. The task was to automate the population of a spreadsheet that tracks follower and post counts for X (formerly known as Twitter), Mastodon, BlueSky, and Threads.
Debian Family
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2026/01
The 1st monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2026: [...]
Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activities in January 2026
Here’s my monthly but brief update about the activities I’ve done in the FOSS world.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Standards/Consortia
-
APNIC ☛ Towards understanding city-level routing using BGP location communities
To understand Internet routing, it is crucial to go beyond the Autonomous System (AS) level to city-level routing, as it reveals the underlying physical locations. Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) location communities are the only routing data that provide this level of detail, by signalling where ASes peer with each other.
However, most BGP communities are not standardized or documented, leaving researchers and operators no reliable way to interpret them. We propose a method to infer their meaning.
