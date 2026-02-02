I have been using Git for all my career in the tech. I am habitual of the basic commands such as git add, commit, status, log and a few more that I use consistently. Yes, until last week, I had never once used or heard about git shortlog.

Sometimes you want to know who actually did the stuff inside a repository. Or like me, at the end of each year at work, I have to compile a list of external contributors along with their contributions count.