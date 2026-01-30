news
AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, AerynOS 2026.01 ships with the latest GNOME 49.3 desktop environment by default on the live environment, as well as the KDE Plasma 6.5.5 desktop environment for those who want to install AerynOS with KDE Plasma.
The KDE Plasma desktop environment offering is accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1 software suites. For those who want to install AerynOS with System76’s COSMIC desktop environment, the COSMIC 1.0.3 release has been included as well in this release.