Jan 31, 2026



I wouldn't install Linux on these laptops (here's why)

I've been running Linux on different machines for years, and I genuinely love it. But when it comes to laptops, not every device is created equal when you consider Linux compatibility. Sure, you can make an old Windows laptop fast again with a Linux distro, but on newer hardware, compatibility might be more of a hassle than you think.

There are some machines I simply wouldn't touch with a Linux installer, no matter how tempting it sounds. It's important to understand why, because buying the wrong hardware can turn what should be a smooth Linux experience into a frustrating debugging session.