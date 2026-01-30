news
Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities
Tails 7.4.1 is a small update that updates the OpenSSL library to version 3.5.4, a security release addressing multiple vulnerabilities that could be critical. According to the devs, these vulnerabilities could be used by a malicious Tor relay to deanonymize a Tails user, so updating your system is very important.
Among other changes, Tails 7.4.1 also updates the Tor client to version 0.4.8.22, updates the Mozilla Thunderbird email client to version 140.7.0 ESR, along with a fix for Gmail authentication, and adds a spinner when opening the Wi-Fi settings from the Tor Connection assistant.