A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.

MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

news

Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 30, 2026



Tails 7.4.1 is a small update that updates the OpenSSL library to version 3.5.4, a security release addressing multiple vulnerabilities that could be critical. According to the devs, these vulnerabilities could be used by a malicious Tor relay to deanonymize a Tails user, so updating your system is very important.

Among other changes, Tails 7.4.1 also updates the Tor client to version 0.4.8.22, updates the Mozilla Thunderbird email client to version 140.7.0 ESR, along with a fix for Gmail authentication, and adds a spinner when opening the Wi-Fi settings from the Tor Connection assistant.

