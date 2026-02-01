news
Programming Leftovers
Rui Carmo ☛ Scheme
Scheme is a LISP dialect that has not just gone its own way (as is usual with LISPs) but also achieved IEEE standardization. With a focus on lexical scope and tail call optimization, it actually contributed many of its ideas back into Common LISP.
Lionel Dricot ☛ The Disconnected Git Workflow
The more I work with git-send-email, the less I find the GitHub interface sufferable.
Want to send a small patch to a GitHub project? You need to clone the repository, push your changes to your own branch, then ask for a pull request using the cumbersome web interface, replying to comments online while trying to avoid smileys.
Farid Zakaria ☛ Crazy shit linkers do: Relaxation
I have been looking into linkers recently and I’ve been amazed at all the crazy options and optimizations that a linker may perform. Compilers are a well understood domain, taught in schools with a plethora of books but few resources exist for linkers aside from what you may find on some excellent technical blogs such as Lance Taylor’s series on writing the gold linker and Fangrui Song’s, also known as MaskRay, very in-depth blog.
I wanted to write down in my own style, concepts I’m learning from first principles.
Recently, I came across a term “relaxation” as I was fuddling around LLVM’s lld.
Allen Downey ☛ The Girl Born on Tuesday
I think the girl born on Tuesday carries a lesson about how we teach. In introductory probability, students often learn two ways to compute the probability of a conjunction. First they learn the easy way: [...]
Zig ☛ zig libc
Over the past month or so, several enterprising contributors have taken an interest in the zig libc subproject. The idea here is to incrementally delete redundant code, by providing libc functions as Zig standard library wrappers rather than as vendored C source files. In many cases, these functions are one-to-one mappings, such as memcpy or atan2, or trivially wrap a generic function, like strnlen: [...]
Henrik Warne ☛ In Praise of –dry-run
For the last few months, I have been developing a new reporting application. Early on, I decided to add a –dry-run option to the run command. This turned out to be quite useful – I have used it many times a day while developing and testing the application.
BBC ☛ Will young developers take on key open source software?
“I just want to make sure that everything is there so the day I go away, someone can take over,” Mr Stenberg says.
It’s a problem confronting many of the open source software pioneers who transformed the technology world in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ 2026-01-26 [Older] Call for proofreaders : blogging on beautiful Perl features
Perl ☛ 2026-01-26 [Older] This week in PSC (213) | 2026-01-26
Perl ☛ 2026-01-26 [Older] Ready, Set, Compile... you slow Camel
Perl ☛ 2026-01-25 [Older] Otobo supports the German Perl Workshop
Perl ☛ 2026-01-25 [Older] ANNOUNCE: Perl.Wiki V 1.38 & Mojolicious.Wiki V 1.12
Perl ☛ 2026-01-24 [Older] SBOM::CycloneDX 1.07 is released
Perl ☛ 2026-01-23 [Older] I'll Have a Mojolicious::Lite
Perl ☛ 2026-01-23 [Older] vitroconnect sponsors the German Perl Workshop
Perl ☛ 2026-01-22 [Older] Retrospective on the Perl Development Release 5.43.7
Perl ☛ 2026-01-20 [Older] This week in PSC (212) | 2026-01-19
Java/Golang
-
Frank Delporte ☛ JavaFX Links of January 2026
Here are the JavaFX LinksOfTheMonth of January 2026. You can find the weekly lists on jfx-central.com. Did we miss anything? Is there anything you want to have included in one of the next overviews? Let us know via links@jfx-central.com.
