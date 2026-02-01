I have been looking into linkers recently and I’ve been amazed at all the crazy options and optimizations that a linker may perform. Compilers are a well understood domain, taught in schools with a plethora of books but few resources exist for linkers aside from what you may find on some excellent technical blogs such as Lance Taylor’s series on writing the gold linker and Fangrui Song’s, also known as MaskRay, very in-depth blog.

I wanted to write down in my own style, concepts I’m learning from first principles.

Recently, I came across a term “relaxation” as I was fuddling around LLVM’s lld.