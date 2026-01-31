Other Sites
A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.
The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.
Android Leftovers
- Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities
- Tails 7.4.1 anonymous Linux OS is now available for download with an updated OpenSSL library that addresses critical security vulnerabilities.
- GNU/Linux Surges in Martinique (Over 5%) [original]
- Can it approach 10% by year's end?
- New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
- NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
- A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
- The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
- GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client
- People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it
- What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question
- Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties
- Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
- Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
- Another Busy Day [original]
- Almost 900,000 requests in less than half a day
- Microsoft's and Apple's Grip on Iceland After Territorial Claims by the US [original]
- First they say Greenland, what if they say "Iceland" later?
- Android Leftovers
- One of NotebookLM's most useful features is now available on Android
- I wouldn’t install Linux on these laptops (here’s why)
- I've been running Linux on different machines for years, and I genuinely love it
- Your Windows habits are dangerous on Linux—here are 4 things to avoid
- Linux isn't necessarily "harder" than Windows
- I Switched From Windows 11 to Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Way Better
- Moving from Windows to Linux doesn't require much of a learning curve and brings some real benefits
- Linux Mint just made the terminal easier to ignore than ever
- Linux Mint 22.3 Zena is on a mission to make the terminal optional, and honestly, they're nailing it
- IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 200 is available for testing
- The IPFire development team is excited to bring you Core Update 200
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This Week in Plasma: getting 6.6 ready for release
- This week we reached that part of every Plasma release cycle where the bug fixes and polish for the upcoming release are still coming in hot and heavy
- KWallet, SecretService, oo7: the story so far
- Continuing previous efforts to update the “secure passwords” story of the Plasma desktop
- France Just Created Its Own Open Source Alternative to Microsoft Teams and Zoom
- Last year, in July, the city of Lyon started the process of ditching Microsoft in favor of ONLYOFFICE and an undisclosed Linux-based operating system
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.8, Linux 6.12.68, and Linux 6.6.122
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.8 kernel
- Contribute to Fedora 44 KDE and GNOME Test Days
- Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
- GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games [original]
- There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Security Leftovers
- News About Distributions and Operating Systems
- ReactOS, GNU/Linux, and more
- Arjen Wiersma on Self-Hosting Servers, Kubernetes Complexity a Risk to Servers
- BSD Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- How to Upgrade Debian and New Debian Developers (and Maintainers)
- Mozilla Promotes a Ponzi Scheme of Slop (Plagiarism, Misinformation), Tor Browser 15.0.5 Based on Firefox Released
- Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Hytale Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, and Nobara
- Open Hardware/Modding: PicoIDE, ESP32, Arduino, and More
- Red Hat Official Articles, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and Leftovers
- today's howtos
- AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More
- AerynOS 2026.01 Linux distribution is now available for download with the GNOME 49.3 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, and more.
- Be Wary, Amutable is a Microsoft Proxy Created and Run by Microsoft Staff [original]
- They might try to call it "security", but what they mean by security is that Microsoft is in charge
- Games: Proton Experimental, FINAL FANTASY VII, and More
- Android Leftovers
- Google Leak Offers First Look at Android for PC
- Why I trust open-source software more now than I did five years ago
- I've come to trust open-source software a lot more over the years
- Free and Open Source Software
- Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View
- Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.
- January Nearly Over Already! [original]
- soon it'll be gardening time again
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- today's leftovers
- Red Hat / IBM and Microsoft Lets Go of systemd Controllers (From Red Hat)
- BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
- Web Browsers/Clients: Curl Distro Meeting 2026 and Mozilla's Slopaganda
- Openwashing Examples for Today
- Programming Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Raspberry Pi, Retro and More Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Boards
- Distributions: Ubuntu Mate, Hadron, and One Hungary With OneTV UI/UX
- today's howtos
- Applications: jfsh, Lotti, and Cockpit
- Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Google’s Desktop Operating System "Aluminium OS" Has Leaked
- As a test unit, this marks a significant shift from the Android OS used on mobile Arm-based systems, as Aluminium OS now operates smoothly on x86 architecture
- Desktop Environments: COSMIC Desktop and Xfwl4
- Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
- Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
- MiniOS Ultra 5.1 Shrinks the ISO, Not the Experience
- MiniOS is a Debian-based distro from Russia featuring the Xfce desktop
- Android Leftovers
- Android Auto's Best Kept Secret Is a Programmable Shortcut
- I used to avoid the Linux terminal. Here’s the path that fixed it
- Have you recently switched to Linux
- Free and Open Source Software
- There are two operating systems available for the phone: Volla OS and Ubuntu Touch
- Games: Open Gaming Collective (OGC), Bazzite, Luanti, and More
- Android Leftovers
- I can shut down my PC from my Android home screen with one tap
- I found the perfect "portable" OS for remote work, and it’s not Windows
- Once you boot into a portable Linux USB
- Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs
- CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?
- They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch
- 4 reasons I prefer screen over tmux on Linux
- I've been a Linux user for over a decade
- Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8
- Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta Release
- This is second beta of Plasma 6.6
- Ariel OS – A Rust RTOS for IoT microcontrollers
- Ariel OS is a new RTOS for microcontrollers written in Rust with support for popular hardware architectures (Arm Cortex-M, ESP32, RISC-V) and boards from Espressif, Nordic Semi, Raspberry Pi, and STMicroelectronics
- The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women [original]
- We're going to spend years illuminating this problem
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- VirtualBox can't operate in VMX root mode
- To wit, I recently encountered several issues running my virtual machines in VirtualBox on top of Kubuntu 24.04
- Mourning Didier Spaier
- We have received the sad news that Didier Spaier
- Enjoying a Period of Growing Appreciation and Gratitude [original]
- We fly on, waddling the waddle
- LWN on Rootkit, Cleanup on Aisle fsconfig(), Task-level io_uring Restrictions, and More
- Outside LWN paywall now
- An alternate path for immutable distributions
- There are a few reasons to find immutable distributions appealing
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles