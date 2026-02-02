news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 02, 2026



Quoting: I struggled with Hyprland for months, until this Arch-based distro fixed it | ZDNET —

Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community. If you've never heard of Hyprland, you're in for a treat.

What is Hyprland? It's a highly customizable, dynamic tiling compositor for Wayland on Linux. Hyprland is beautiful and efficient, but it isn't exactly what I'd call a desktop for those new to Linux. Hyprland is a very keyboard-centric environment, so if you prefer using your mouse, there's nothing for you to see here. In fact, everything happens on Omarchy via the keyboard.

You can forget about your mouse, because it's not wanted or needed for this desktop distribution.

That reliance on the keyboard is what makes Hyprland so efficient. You can work with the desktop without ever moving your fingers from the keyboard keys. Hyprland also automatically arranges applications in tiles and is fast, secure, and can be configured to be visually stunning.