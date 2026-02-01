Best Free and Open Source Software

Linux has a number of storage technologies that provide advanced functionality to applications for accessing and storing data. Examples of some of these products that Stratis uses are:

device-mapper – A framework for logical to physical mapping of data blocks LUKS – An on disk format for encryption that can securely manages multiple passwords XFS – A scalable, journaling, and performant filesystem Clevis – A framework for automated decryption

Learning and gaining experience in a number of different storage technologies can take many years. Each of those technologies may have their own unique command-line syntax, APIs, options, and logging. Stratis simplifies volume and filesystem management by providing a single CLI and API for users to set up complex storage stacks without having to spend time learning each independent storage technology.

This is free and open source software.