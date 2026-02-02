news
Linux Hardware/Modding and Mobile Linux
Open Hardware/Modding
Linux Gizmos ☛ Tria launches Linux-ready OSM-LF-IMX95 45 × 45 mm module
Tria Technologies has launched the OSM-LF-IMX95, a compact Open Standard Module based on the NXP i.MX 95 applications processor.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Compact SMARC module combines Linux, AI, and vision on i.MX 8M Plus
Variscite has introduced its first SMARC compatible SoM family with the VAR-SMARC-MX8M-PLUS, built around NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for compact embedded and industrial systems that combine Hey Hi (AI) and vision processing with extended connectivity and integrated security.
CNX Software ☛ DSTIKE Hey Hi (AI) Home Security Sidekick – ESP32-S3 hacking tool with Wi-Fi, display, camera, and voice interaction
DSTIKE Hey Hi (AI) Home Security Sidekick, nicknamed “Eve,” is an ESP32-S3-based AI-powered hacking tool with a display, camera, audio interaction, USB, and a built-in battery for portable use. The device is designed by Travis Lin, well known for his deauther watches like the Deauther Watch V4S and the Deauther Watch X, but now they have designed a Home Security Sidekick with a 2.0-inch LCD, a 2MP camera for basic computer-vision tasks, and an onboard microphone and speaker for voice interaction.
CNX Software ☛ Fusion HAT+ Review – Adding Hey Hi (AI) voice and servo/motor control to Raspberry Pi for robotics, Smart Home, or education
SunFounder has sent me a review sample of the Fusion HAT+ Raspberry Pi expansion board designed for motor and servo control using audio interactions with its built-in microphone and speaker, as well as LLM models. It can be used as an AI-enabled robot controller, a smart home hub, a voice assistant, or an interactive learning platform.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
SamMobile ☛ Galaxy S26 Ultra may run full version of Linux Terminal
Last year, Google added a feature called Linux Terminal on Pixel smartphones. It allowed their users to run a full Linux environment directly on their devices, a great addition for developers. Samsung smartphones, on the other hand, still lack this capability. The main reason behind it is that the latest stable version of the software for Galaxy phones, One UI 8.0, is based on Android 16, which does not have system-level support for the feature.
Hackaday ☛ Limiting Battery Risk On Repurposed Smartphones With PostmarketOS
It’s a neat mod that both increases safety, but keeps the battery on hand to let the system ride through minor power outages. If you’re new to the world of repurposing old smartphones, fear not. [Bryan] also has a tutorial on getting started with PostmarketOS for the unfamiliar. If you’re working on your own projects in this space, we’d love to hear about them—so get on over to the tipsline!
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: postmarketOS
postmarketOS is an Alpine-based Linux distribution for mobile devices and desktop computers. The project offers several mobile interfaces - including GNOME Mobile, Phosh, Plasma Mobile and Simple X Mobile (Sxmo). The distribution also offers a range of popular desktop environments, window managers and Wayland compositors for x86_64 and AArch64 computers, such as COSMIC, GNOME, KDE Plasma and Sway. The project aims to provide long-term support for a range of mobile devices, key among them the Librem 5 and the PinePhone, though others, traditionally Android devices, are also supported.
