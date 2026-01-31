news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Events
GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) ☛ GIMP @ FOSDEM 2026
Contributor Ondřej Míchal will present a talk at FOSDEM 2026!
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Dan Q ☛ Airborne RSS
RSS readers rock. Having a single place you connect for a low-bandwidth bundle of everything you might want to read means it doesn’t matter how slow the WiFi is on your aeroplane, you can get all the text content in one tap.
Mozilla
-
Firefox Application Security Team: Firefox Security & Privacy Newsletter 2025 Q4
Welcome to the Q4 2025 edition of the Firefox Security & Privacy Newsletter.
Security and privacy are foundational to Mozilla’s manifesto and central to how we build Firefox. In this edition, we highlight key security and privacy work from Q4 2025, organized into the following areas: [...]
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PIG v1.0 Released with PGEXT.CLOUD : 444 PG extensions on 14 Linux
The PostgreSQL extension package manager
pigv1.0 is now generally available alongside PGEXT.CLOUD, an open infrastructure for extension discovery and binary delivery. The catalog lists 444 extensions with an availability matrix for PostgreSQL 13–18. See the Extension Catalog.
The PostgreSQL extension ecosystem is large (1,000+), while the official PGDG repositories package approximately 150. PGEXT.CLOUD aims to narrow the installability gap by shipping Linux-native RPM/DEB packages across 14 mainstream GNU/Linux distributions and multiple PostgreSQL major versions.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
WordPress ☛ New Hey Hi (AI) Agent Skill for WordPress
Faster Way For Hey Hi (AI) Agents To Test Hey Hi (AI) code agents are getting better at writing WordPress plugins and themes, but testing can still be the slow part.
Standards/Consortia
-
Kyle Kingsbury ☛ Durastar Heat Pump Hysteresis
Finally, if the industry could please get its act together and make a standard protocol for communicating thermostats, we could all be free of this nonsense. I believe in you.
Adam Young: Stacking Protocols
I find myself writing a program in C that is supposed to handle multiple protocols. At its entry point, the protocol is Platform Communication Channel (extended memory, type 3 and type 4). Embedded in that is an Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP) message, and embedded in that is one of many different protocols.
I might want to swap out the PCC layer in the future for….something else. MCTP can come over many different protocols, so there is a good be that the tool will be more useful if it can assume that the protocol outside of the MCTP layer is something other than MCTP.
One problem I have is that the MCTP header does not have a length field. We do not not know how long the payload is; all it has is version, source, destination, and flags. Thus, if we want to pass a buffer of type MCTP header along, and we want the length, we need to pass it in a separate field. This goes both for incoming (how many bytes to read) and outgoing (how many bytes to write).
