Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

I find myself writing a program in C that is supposed to handle multiple protocols. At its entry point, the protocol is Platform Communication Channel (extended memory, type 3 and type 4). Embedded in that is an Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP) message, and embedded in that is one of many different protocols.



I might want to swap out the PCC layer in the future for….something else. MCTP can come over many different protocols, so there is a good be that the tool will be more useful if it can assume that the protocol outside of the MCTP layer is something other than MCTP.



One problem I have is that the MCTP header does not have a length field. We do not not know how long the payload is; all it has is version, source, destination, and flags. Thus, if we want to pass a buffer of type MCTP header along, and we want the length, we need to pass it in a separate field. This goes both for incoming (how many bytes to read) and outgoing (how many bytes to write).