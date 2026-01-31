news
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
CNX Software ☛ Jupiter 2 – RVA23-compliant SBC features SpacemiT K3 octa-core RISC-V Hey Hi (AI) SoC, up to 32GB RAM, 256GB UFS
MILK-V Shenzhen Technology has just unveiled the Jupiter 2, the first RVA23-compliant RISC-V SBC powered by a 2.4 GHz SpacemiT K3 octa-core X100 CPU with up to 60 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance, up to 32GB LPDDR5, 256GB UFS, and PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD support. Designed by SpacemiT themselves, the board also features an eDP connector, a 10GbE SFP+ cage, a Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port, built-in WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, two USB Type-C connectors, four USB 2.0 ports, an M.2 Key-B socket coupled with a NanoSIM card slot for 4G LTE or 5G cellular connectivity, and more.
dwaves.de ☛ pricy dual LAN ARM router with 2x HDMI OUT and 1x HDMI IN
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #522 - A sneak peek at a new product
“Doing sensible things is good. Inciting many other people to do sensible things is better” – Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi
Howdy, This week, we shared a sneak peek of an as-yet-unreleased product: the Raspberry Pi Smart Display Module, an adapter board for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 that's set to launch later this year.
CNX Software ☛ Microchip PIC32CM PL10 Cortex-M0+ microcontrollers are pin-to-pin compatible with AVR MCUs, support 5V operation
Microchip has added the PIC32CM PL10 MCUs to its PIC32C Arm Cortex-M0+ microcontroller family. Pin-to-pin compatible with AVR MCUs, the new PL10 MCUs feature a range of Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs), 5V operation, and functional safety (FuSa) compliance. The microcontrollers notably integrate a 12-bit ADC with strong noise immunity, a Peripheral Touch Controller (PTC) for responsive touch applications, and two serial communication interfaces with USART, I2C, and/or SPI support.
CNX Software ☛ Forlinx OK153-S12 Mini – A low-cost Allwinner T153 SBC with Raspberry Pi GPIO header and long-term availability
Forlinx has introduced the OK153-S12 Mini, an Allwinner T153 SBC/development board, which looks to be a low-cost version of the OK153-S SBC that we previously covered. It keeps the same FET153-S SoM, but swaps the industrial terminal blocks, mini PCIe, and some other interfaces for a more compact footprint and a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin header. The SBC supports up to 1 GB of DDR3 memory, up to 512 MB of NAND flash or 8 GB eMMC flash, and also features a microSD card slot for storage. Other interfaces include two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two USB Type-C ports for power, data, and debugging, and a USB 2.0 host port. Display is supported via an RGB LCD interface with backlight control via PWM.