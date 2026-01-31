Your Windows habits are dangerous on Linux—here are 4 things to avoid

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 31, 2026



Quoting: 4 Windows habits that can wreck your Linux system —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

Linux isn't necessarily "harder" than Windows, it's just different. Just like visiting another country, you need to adapt to the laws of the land. While a lot of your experiences with Windows translate well into the world of Linux, if you don't shake these habits your data, and even your whole system, could end up in a very bad spot.

Which is why I want to highlight four key differences between Windows and Linux that could get you in trouble if you ignore them.