news
Linux Lite 7.8 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, Ports Many Apps to GTK4
Derived from Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, Linux Lite 7.8 introduces rewrites to no less than twelve of the in-house applications using Python and GTK4, including Lite Welcome, Lite Software, Lite Sources, Lite Updates, Lite Auto Login, Lite User Manager, Lite Desktop, Lite Sounds, Lite System Report, Lite Firewall, Lite Network Shares, and Lite DPI.
Apart from being ported to Python/GTK4, the Lite Software app has been updated with support for more than 20 apps that users can now install in their brand-new Linux Lite system, including Darktable, BleachBit, Kdenlive, and others. Also updated was the System Monitoring Center app to show more system info in the System tab.