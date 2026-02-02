How immutable Linux can stop you from breaking your system

Tux Machines

Git 2.53 Released with New Features and Performance Improvements

Coming two and a half months after Git 2.52, the Git 2.53 release introduces a new is-needed subcommand to the git maintenance command to tell if it’s necessary to perform various maintenance tasks, adds a --diff-algorithm= option to the git blame command, and adds an --all option to the git repo info command.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 1st, 2026

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Shotcut 26.1 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Hardware Video Decoding

The biggest change in the Shotcut 26.1 release is support for hardware video decoding, a highly anticipated feature that is enabled by default on all supported platforms, except on Linux systems with NVIDIA GPUs. Hardware video decoding can be enabled or disabled from Settings > Preview Scaling > Use Hardware Decoder.

Linux Lite 7.8 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, Ports Many Apps to GTK4

Derived from Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, Linux Lite 7.8 introduces rewrites to no less than twelve of the in-house applications using Python and GTK4, including Lite Welcome, Lite Software, Lite Sources, Lite Updates, Lite Auto Login, Lite User Manager, Lite Desktop, Lite Sounds, Lite System Report, Lite Firewall, Lite Network Shares, and Lite DPI.

LinuxGizmos.com

Compact SMARC module combines Linux, AI, and vision on i.MX 8M Plus

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

Tria launches Linux-ready OSM-LF-IMX95 45 × 45 mm module

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

DietPi January 2026 Update Introduces Uptime Kuma, ownCloud Infinite Scale, and Debian 12 Baseline

The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

How immutable Linux can stop you from breaking your system

One of the best features about Linux is its customization potential. Whether you're using a major distro like Ubuntu, or any of its major forks, or some small, home-brewed project created by an enthusiast. If you like KDE Plasma for your desktop environment, you can use it. If you prefer Gnome, you can swap it out with a few commands.

You have almost total control over what programs you use and what your system does. It is a tinkerer's delight.

However much fun customizing Linux can be, it also leads to a potential problem for newcomers and veterans alike: It is really easy to break.

South America Keeps Marching Towards GNU/Linux [original]
It is understandable that GNU/Linux rose to over 4% from about 2% last year
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 3 and Old Bug Which "makes it impossible to print on Tuesdays"
Ubuntu picks
United Kingdom: ChromeOS and GNU/Linux at About 7%, Windows All-Time Low [original]
In Germany GNU/Linux is measured at about 6% this month
Raspberry Pi OS alternative DietPi just got a big update
DietPi is a popular Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi computers and other single-board computers
Always Obeying Just Laws [original]
British libel law needs urgent reform. We're working on it.
 
Google is Not Your Friend (Even If It Uses Linux a Lot) [original]
instead of Google sending people to us it is taking our words and replicating them
GNU/Linux at All-Time High in Chile and Brazil (Almost 5%) [original]
When will it exceed 5%?
3 Linux features that make my daily work faster than Windows 11
Specifically, here's some stuff that Linux has that I would love to see on Windows one day
Turn off these 3 annoying Ubuntu defaults in 5 minutes
Ubuntu is great (it's many people's first Linux distro), and like your typical Linux distro
Moto G17 may not receive any Android updates as Motorola cites lack of EU requirements
Linux is increasingly user-friendly, and as more and more apps become compatible
Linux Mint isn't the answer for Windows refugees anymore
I've been having a big think over Linux distros
I ditched my NAS OS for Ubuntu Desktop, and I’m never going back
Straight off the bat, the fact is that Ubuntu is actually fully capable of replicating every core function of a dedicated NAS OS
Fed up with Ubuntu? Why Debian should be your daily driver
Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distros
FSF's Alex Oliva on Software Freedom and Lack of Privacy
Season of KDE 2026: Week 1 Progress for Automating Promo Data Collection
Hi all! I'm CJ, and I'm participating in Season of KDE 2026 by automating portions of the data collection for the KDE promo team
Valnet on GNU/Linux and Music in the Terminal
a pair of new articles
Liya Linux proves high performance doesn’t require a command line
Liya Linux offers a user-friendly, point-and-click installation
Linux 6.19-rc8
Almost final now
I switched to this tiling window manager and can’t go back to normal desktops
Tiling window managers are fundamentally reshaping how power users think about desktop productivity
Open Hardware/Modding: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux, NexPhone, and More
If you use Wi-Fi, this hidden Android setting could be wasting battery
This is the one Linux distro I recommend to every Windows 11 user
When I initially tried switching to Linux
I struggled with Hyprland for months, until this Arch-based distro fixed it
Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community
5 things you can do on Linux but not on Windows
Linux outshines Windows in a number of areas
Review: Manjaro Linux 26.0
The Manjaro Linux distribution is an Arch-based project which offers a wide range of desktop editions
What a Difference Four Years Make [original]
We've since then both created our own "proper" offices and are nowadays working close to wildlife
Mozilla: Martin Stransky et al on MozPhab, Firefox, Servo Etc.
Mozilla leftovers
This Week in Rust and Microsoft GitHub Users "Announcing Rust 1.93.0"
Updates on Rust
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
via WINE
Bad Publicity or Good Publicity, It's Still Publicity [original]
sometimes mistakes (like misguided legal actions) result in more people showing interest in what someone wished to suppress
Linux has a price, it's just not money
Linux has so many fundamental differences under the hood that not much transfers over
I’ve tested dozens of Linux distros, and these 3 are the only ones I’d put on a laptop
Considering switching to Linux on your laptop but overwhelmed by hundreds of distro options
Release of ScummVM 2026.1.0Kaidan 0.15.0
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
Microsoft Aping "Linux" (But Proprietary With Back Doors), Proprietary Microsoft Uses False Promise of 'Security' for Control Over Users
Proprietary agenda
What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question
Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties
Leaving the Cage Behind
The goal of switching to free software is to gain full control over your computing
Libreboot 26.01 “Magnanimous Max” released!
Today’s Libreboot 26.01 revision is a stable release, whereas the previous stable release was Libreboot 25.06
How to restart your Android phone without using the power button: 2 alternative ways
8 “hidden” terminal features that make Linux feel like a power-user OS
With the command-line shell, Linux provides countless tools and programs to wield power over your system
Trying to Injure Tux Machines Did Not Work [original]
Some time soon we'll discuss this matter with British politicians
'Traditional' Computing is Still the Best [original]
Don't "go with the flow" if that flow is dictated by GAFAM and media owned by GAFAM
So Far 2026 Has Been a Good Year for GNU/Linux [original]
Seeing the sort of press coverage that we saw last month, it seems increasingly clear that 2026 will be a year of gains for GNU/Linux, even among gamers
New Microsoft Proxy (Amutable), Microsoft Problems, Windows Problems
4 stories
A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
Microsoft's and Apple's Grip on Iceland After Territorial Claims by the US [original]
First they say Greenland, what if they say "Iceland" later?
One of NotebookLM's most useful features is now available on Android
I wouldn’t install Linux on these laptops (here’s why)
I've been running Linux on different machines for years, and I genuinely love it
Your Windows habits are dangerous on Linux—here are 4 things to avoid
Linux isn't necessarily "harder" than Windows
I Switched From Windows 11 to Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Way Better
Moving from Windows to Linux doesn't require much of a learning curve and brings some real benefits
Linux Mint just made the terminal easier to ignore than ever
Linux Mint 22.3 Zena is on a mission to make the terminal optional, and honestly, they're nailing it
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 200 is available for testing
The IPFire development team is excited to bring you Core Update 200
This Week in Plasma: getting 6.6 ready for release
This week we reached that part of every Plasma release cycle where the bug fixes and polish for the upcoming release are still coming in hot and heavy
KWallet, SecretService, oo7: the story so far
Continuing previous efforts to update the “secure passwords” story of the Plasma desktop
France Just Created Its Own Open Source Alternative to Microsoft Teams and Zoom
Last year, in July, the city of Lyon started the process of ditching Microsoft in favor of ONLYOFFICE and an undisclosed Linux-based operating system
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.8, Linux 6.12.68, and Linux 6.6.122
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.8 kernel
Contribute to Fedora 44 KDE and GNOME Test Days
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games [original]
There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux
