How immutable Linux can stop you from breaking your system
One of the best features about Linux is its customization potential. Whether you're using a major distro like Ubuntu, or any of its major forks, or some small, home-brewed project created by an enthusiast. If you like KDE Plasma for your desktop environment, you can use it. If you prefer Gnome, you can swap it out with a few commands.
You have almost total control over what programs you use and what your system does. It is a tinkerer's delight.
However much fun customizing Linux can be, it also leads to a potential problem for newcomers and veterans alike: It is really easy to break.