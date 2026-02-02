news
Valnet on GNU/Linux and Music in the Terminal
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Stop treating your daily driver Linux PC like a science experiment
Linux has a somewhat contradictory reputation. On the one hand, it's known as a rock-solid operating system that never goes wrong and offers countless hours of uptime. On the other hand, it's also known for being easy to break in the wrong hands when you start digging around under the hood.
Both of these can be true, but your personal Linux PC that you use every day should be more from column A than column B!
-
XDA ☛ This cool Linux app lets you play YouTube music from your terminal
You know, YouTube has allowed us music listeners to find more bands and tracks a lot more easily. However, it has also made some things less convenient. As someone who has fond memories of loading up music tracks into WinAmp and having the playlist play, going through YouTube takes up quite a bit of RAM with the browser, has lots of recommendations you may not be interested in, and comes with ads.
Well, someone out there seems to feel the same way, as they created a YouTube player that works within your Linux terminal. As you might imagine, it won't play video; however, it is perfect for queueing up music and playing it in a minimal environment you can set and forget.