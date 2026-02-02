Other Sites

What a Difference Four Years Make

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 02, 2026



4 years ago I bought a laptop in a nearby shop because my principal storage device was no longer reliable (it would die so suddenly - albeit not unexpectedly - in January the following year). The new laptop - barely rebooted since - was not powerful. It was very cheap. 4 years have passed since I struggled to shoehorn this new laptop into my desk, so I decided to explore a new place, another desk, in another floor. That was when I began experimenting with making my own "proper" office (a room dedicated to only this one purpose). That was in February 2022, i.e. exactly 4 years ago.

A lot has changed since then in the sense that a close friend of mine died (he had some technical problem which he had caused and I repaired that in February 2022), people barely wear masks anymore, and I no longer receive threatening letters (like the one from November 2021 and then again a month later).

So this month marks a bit of an anniversary.

We've since then both created our own "proper" offices and are nowadays working closer to wildlife. It's also a lot easier to make and bring tea.

In hindsight, we should have both done this much sooner. █

Image source: The Ross Seal With Trachea Inflated