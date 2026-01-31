The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.

Microsoft's and Apple's Grip on Iceland After Territorial Claims by the US

First they say Greenland, what if they say "Iceland" later?

Iceland is not defenceless, but it depends on the EU/Europe for collective protection. Right now we observe Apple and Microsoft (GAFAM) losing or loosening their grip there, perhaps (at least in part) motivated by the need to prioritise technological autonomy, sovereignty.

In the past year Apple and Microsoft went down from about 90% (combined) to just about 70%. █

Image source: A Man in a Spiracle, Iceland