Microsoft's and Apple's Grip on Iceland After Territorial Claims by the US
First they say Greenland, what if they say "Iceland" later?
Iceland is not defenceless, but it depends on the EU/Europe for collective protection. Right now we observe Apple and Microsoft (GAFAM) losing or loosening their grip there, perhaps (at least in part) motivated by the need to prioritise technological autonomy, sovereignty.
In the past year Apple and Microsoft went down from about 90% (combined) to just about 70%. █
Older:
