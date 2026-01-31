Linux Mint just made the terminal easier to ignore than ever

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 31, 2026



"Just use Linux" isn't helpful advice, but Linux Mint's latest update might change that for many people. Linux Mint 22.3 Zena is on a mission to make the terminal optional, and honestly, they're nailing it.

For years, the biggest barriers to Linux adoption have been the terminal. Over time, Linux distros like Debian and Mint have taken it upon themselves to simplify and create user interfaces that don't force the use of terminals. With Zena, Linux Mint takes that philosophy further than ever.