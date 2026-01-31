Do you waddle the waddle?

A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.

For more details, read our changelog.

The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

original

GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 31, 2026



There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux, especially when it comes to gaming. The 3 main strands from this past week:

That last one prioritises GNU/Linux as the future of gaming. From the job listing:

"Build and maintain GOG GALAXY on Linux, while collaborating on cross-platform solutions (Windows / macOS)".

GOG is basically copying Valve (GNU/Linux as first-class citizen), GeForce NOW accepts the future is GNU/Linux, and OGC brings together overlapping interests.

2026 will be a great year for GNU/Linux. █

Image source: The Sanguine Temperament