GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games
There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux, especially when it comes to gaming. The 3 main strands from this past week:
That last one prioritises GNU/Linux as the future of gaming. From the job listing:
"Build and maintain GOG GALAXY on Linux, while collaborating on cross-platform solutions (Windows / macOS)".
GOG is basically copying Valve (GNU/Linux as first-class citizen), GeForce NOW accepts the future is GNU/Linux, and OGC brings together overlapping interests.
2026 will be a great year for GNU/Linux. █
Image source: The Sanguine Temperament