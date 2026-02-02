news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 02, 2026



Quoting: This is the one Linux distro I recommend to every Windows 11 user —

When I initially tried switching to Linux, I did what everyone would do: I went online and read articles, but it was an overwhelming endeavor. What I realized was that there were just too many articles pushing new, obscure Linux distros. The choice is already hard enough with the numerous popular distros we know and trust.

After several years and trying dozens of distros, there are three that could be fitting options: Linux Mint, Zorin OS, and Ubuntu. Of these three, if I were to start over again from a Windows 11 background, I would pick Linux Mint and stick with it.