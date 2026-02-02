Other Sites
The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.
The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.
The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.
Android Leftovers
- Free and Open Source Software
- Review: Manjaro Linux 26.0
- The Manjaro Linux distribution is an Arch-based project which offers a wide range of desktop editions
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 1st, 2026
- The 277th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 1st, 2026.
- What a Difference Four Years Make [original]
- We've since then both created our own "proper" offices and are nowadays working close to wildlife
- Recent GNU/Linux Videos
- Today in Techrights
- Distributions and Operating Systems: CachyOS, Qubes OS, Tails OS, TrueNAS
- Thin Clients on GNU/Linux and Unix Workstations
- Perceived Technical Requirements When Moving to GNU/Linux
- Valnet on GNU/Linux Applications: VLC, Neovim, Vim
- Raspberry Pi as Low-cost GNU/Linux Device - Recent Valnet Articles
- Proxmox Articles in XDA Developer
- Valnet Articles on Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux
- Bad Publicity or Good Publicity, It's Still Publicity [original]
- Linux has a price, it's just not money
- I’ve tested dozens of Linux distros, and these 3 are the only ones I’d put on a laptop
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers
- today's leftovers
- Release of ScummVM 2026.1.0Kaidan 0.15.0
- FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and OPNsense Picks
- Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 3 and Old Bug Which "makes it impossible to print on Tuesdays"
- Leftovers Regarding Web Browsers/Web Servers
- Applications: Alternatives to Nano and a look at x-cmd
- today's howtos
- Microsoft Aping "Linux" (But Proprietary With Back Doors), Proprietary Microsoft Uses False Promise of 'Security' for Control Over Users
- Leaving the Cage Behind
- Programming Leftovers
- Libreboot 26.01 “Magnanimous Max” released!
- Today’s Libreboot 26.01 revision is a stable release, whereas the previous stable release was Libreboot 25.06
- Android Leftovers
- How to restart your Android phone without using the power button: 2 alternative ways
- 8 “hidden” terminal features that make Linux feel like a power-user OS
- Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View
- Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.
- Free and Open Source Software
- Trying to Injure Tux Machines Did Not Work [original]
- 'Traditional' Computing is Still the Best [original]
- So Far 2026 Has Been a Good Year for GNU/Linux [original]
- Today in Techrights
- Shotcut 26.1 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Hardware Video Decoding
- Shotcut 26.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
- Games, GNU/Linux, and Distros
- Server: Kubernetes, Nokia SR Linux, and More
- KDE and GNOME Development Updates
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
- New Microsoft Proxy (Amutable), Microsoft Problems, Windows Problems
- A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
- The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
- Programming Leftovers
- Linux and Graphics Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Applications: Ventoy, VM Managment, and More
- Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
- Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
- Open Hardware: ESP32, FreeBSD, and More
- Games: Bazzite Linux, "Stop Destroying Videogames", and GDC 2026 Report
- Microsoft's and Apple's Grip on Iceland After Territorial Claims by the US [original]
- Android Leftovers
- One of NotebookLM's most useful features is now available on Android
- I wouldn’t install Linux on these laptops (here’s why)
- Your Windows habits are dangerous on Linux—here are 4 things to avoid
- I Switched From Windows 11 to Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Way Better
- Moving from Windows to Linux doesn't require much of a learning curve and brings some real benefits
- Linux Mint just made the terminal easier to ignore than ever
- Linux Mint 22.3 Zena is on a mission to make the terminal optional, and honestly, they're nailing it
- IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 200 is available for testing
- The IPFire development team is excited to bring you Core Update 200
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This Week in Plasma: getting 6.6 ready for release
- This week we reached that part of every Plasma release cycle where the bug fixes and polish for the upcoming release are still coming in hot and heavy
- KWallet, SecretService, oo7: the story so far
- France Just Created Its Own Open Source Alternative to Microsoft Teams and Zoom
- Last year, in July, the city of Lyon started the process of ditching Microsoft in favor of ONLYOFFICE and an undisclosed Linux-based operating system
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.8, Linux 6.12.68, and Linux 6.6.122
- Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities
- Tails 7.4.1 anonymous Linux OS is now available for download with an updated OpenSSL library that addresses critical security vulnerabilities.
- Contribute to Fedora 44 KDE and GNOME Test Days
- Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
- GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games [original]
- There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux
- Today in Techrights
