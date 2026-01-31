IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 200 is available for testing

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 31, 2026



The IPFire development team is excited to bring you Core Update 200 – a major milestone in the project's history! This release ships with Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, an exciting preview of IPFire DBL (our new domain blocklist system), numerous package updates, performance improvements, security fixes, and plenty of general awesomeness throughout. We're grateful to our community for their continued support in reaching this 200th update, and we hope you enjoy what we've built for you.