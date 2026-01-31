news
Linux and Graphics Leftovers
Linux Kernel
LWN ☛ The Award for Excellence in Open Source goes to Greg Kroah-Hartman
Daniel Stenberg, the recipient of last year's Award for Excellence in Open
Source from the European Open Source Academy, presented
that award to this year's recipient: Greg Kroah-Hartman.
Benny Siegert ☛ Rust in the Kernel, and other odd decisions
My email inbox is like the pile of documents on my desk. Things that I wanted to get back to ends up moving towards the bottom, into the never-ending pile of … stuff. For the first time in a while, I have looked at the bottom – and found an inquiry from someone who had seen my presentation at FOSDEM 2024.
XDA ☛ This amazing Linux CPU scheduler uses the power of the stars to decide which processes to focus on
I don't think I've ever met anyone who just dabbles in astrology. You either think it's entirely bunk or you're reading the stars to decide the best time to make that big career-changing move.
Graphics Stack
-
Friedrich Vock: Inside Mesa 26.0’s RADV RT improvements
Mesa 26.0 is big for RADV’s ray tracing. In fact, it’s so big it single-handedly revived this blog.
There are a lot of improvements to talk about, and some of them were in the making for a little over two years at this point.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ NVIDIA VA-API Driver Released 0.0.15 with Few VP8 Improvements
NVIDIA VA-API Driver, the VA-API implementation that uses NVDEC as backend, released new 0.0.15 version yesterday. For those who don’t know about it, it’s a free open-source API for NVIDIA users to enable hardware accelerated video decoding support when using Firefox web browser.
