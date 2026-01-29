news
What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question
Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties. In a document titled "Linux kernel project continuity," a clear process for what happens next has been laid out.
If, for whatever reason, progress on the torvalds/linux.git repository is affected, someone has to get things moving within 72 hours. This person could either be the one who organized the most recent Maintainer Summit or the chair of the Linux Foundation's Technical Advisory Board (TAB).
They will be tasked with pulling together the people who were invited to the last summit, along with members of the TAB. If there hasn't been a summit in the past 15 months, the TAB decides who should be invited to the meeting.
Linus Torvalds created what some might say is the greatest ever technological advancement. Some might also call that hyperbole. Either way you look at it, Linux has become essential to so many (users, organizations, enterprise businesses, and consumers). So, what happens when the creator of Linux is no longer able to maintain its kernel?
The Linux kernel project has released the Project Continuity document, which attempts to address this very thing. The second paragraph of the document states:
"Should the maintainers of that repository become unwilling or unable to do that work going forward (including facilitating a transition), the project will need to find one or more replacements without delay. The process by which that will be done is listed below. $ORGANIZER is the last Maintainer Summit organizer or the current Linux Foundation (LF) Technical Advisory Board (TAB) Chair as a backup."
It has been over 34 years since the Linux kernel was created by Linus Torvalds back in September 1991, and the Finnish software engineer has been at its helm the whole way. The kernel community now admits that it could do with a contingency plan moving forward, and a “project continuity” announcement sets the basis for what will happen once the time comes to replace Torvalds and other high-level contributors.