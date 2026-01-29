news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 29, 2026,

updated Jan 29, 2026



Quoting: What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question —

Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties. In a document titled "Linux kernel project continuity," a clear process for what happens next has been laid out.

If, for whatever reason, progress on the torvalds/linux.git repository is affected, someone has to get things moving within 72 hours. This person could either be the one who organized the most recent Maintainer Summit or the chair of the Linux Foundation's Technical Advisory Board (TAB).

They will be tasked with pulling together the people who were invited to the last summit, along with members of the TAB. If there hasn't been a summit in the past 15 months, the TAB decides who should be invited to the meeting.