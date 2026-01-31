news
KDE and GNOME Development Updates
KDE
Volker Krause ☛ December/January in KDE Itinerary
In the past two months since the previous report KDE Itinerary got new vector-based map views and manual control over reservation cancellations, and there has been more work on reverse engineering proprietary train tickets, among many other things.
Filip Fila ☛ This week in Bouncy Ball – new features land
After some more nights spent with our beloved Bouncy Ball, I'm happy to announce that a new version is out on the KDE Store.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #234 Annotated Documents
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 23 to January 30.
Document Viewer (Papers) ↗
View, search or annotate documents in many different formats.
