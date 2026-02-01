Tux Machines

LILYGO Debuts ESP32-C5-Based T-Dongle C5 and T7-C5 Development Boards

The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.4.1

For more details, read our changelog.

original

Trying to Injure Tux Machines Did Not Work

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 01, 2026

James H stokes, a 20-year-old private, wounded on March 29th, 1865, at Gravelly Run, Virginia

Yesterday we started the first of many series about efforts to injure us - efforts that basically ended up a self-inflicted wound.

Tux Machines was attacked by an angry mob - the same mob that targeted other Free software activists. As a result, we've mostly become even more mainstream and better protected by NGOs.

Some time soon we'll discuss this matter with British politicians.

Image source: James H stokes, a 20-year-old private, wounded on March 29th, 1865, at Gravelly Run, Virginia

A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question
Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties
Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities
Tails 7.4.1 anonymous Linux OS is now available for download with an updated OpenSSL library that addresses critical security vulnerabilities.
 
Shotcut 26.1 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Hardware Video Decoding
Shotcut 26.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Games: Bazzite Linux, "Stop Destroying Videogames", and GDC 2026 Report
GamingOnLinux picks
Linux Lite 7.8 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, Ports Many Apps to GTK4
Linux Lite 7.8 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Ubuntu-based distribution using the lightweight Xfce desktop environment and based on the latest Ubuntu LTS series.
Microsoft's and Apple's Grip on Iceland After Territorial Claims by the US [original]
First they say Greenland, what if they say "Iceland" later?
One of NotebookLM's most useful features is now available on Android
I wouldn’t install Linux on these laptops (here’s why)
I've been running Linux on different machines for years, and I genuinely love it
Your Windows habits are dangerous on Linux—here are 4 things to avoid
Linux isn't necessarily "harder" than Windows
I Switched From Windows 11 to Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Way Better
Moving from Windows to Linux doesn't require much of a learning curve and brings some real benefits
Linux Mint just made the terminal easier to ignore than ever
Linux Mint 22.3 Zena is on a mission to make the terminal optional, and honestly, they're nailing it
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 200 is available for testing
The IPFire development team is excited to bring you Core Update 200
This Week in Plasma: getting 6.6 ready for release
This week we reached that part of every Plasma release cycle where the bug fixes and polish for the upcoming release are still coming in hot and heavy
KWallet, SecretService, oo7: the story so far
Continuing previous efforts to update the “secure passwords” story of the Plasma desktop
France Just Created Its Own Open Source Alternative to Microsoft Teams and Zoom
Last year, in July, the city of Lyon started the process of ditching Microsoft in favor of ONLYOFFICE and an undisclosed Linux-based operating system
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.8, Linux 6.12.68, and Linux 6.6.122
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.8 kernel
Contribute to Fedora 44 KDE and GNOME Test Days
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games [original]
There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux
Mozilla Promotes a Ponzi Scheme of Slop (Plagiarism, Misinformation), Tor Browser 15.0.5 Based on Firefox Released
Firefox in bad hands
Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Hytale Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, and Nobara
Games related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: PicoIDE, ESP32, Arduino, and More
Hardware leftovers
Red Hat Official Articles, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and Leftovers
Red Hat leftovers
GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client
People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it
AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More
AerynOS 2026.01 Linux distribution is now available for download with the GNOME 49.3 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, and more.
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
Be Wary, Amutable is a Microsoft Proxy Created and Run by Microsoft Staff [original]
Games: Proton Experimental, FINAL FANTASY VII, and More
some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
Google Leak Offers First Look at Android for PC
Why I trust open-source software more now than I did five years ago
I've come to trust open-source software a lot more over the years
Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.
