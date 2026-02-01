original
Trying to Injure Tux Machines Did Not Work
Yesterday we started the first of many series about efforts to injure us - efforts that basically ended up a self-inflicted wound.
Tux Machines was attacked by an angry mob - the same mob that targeted other Free software activists. As a result, we've mostly become even more mainstream and better protected by NGOs.
Some time soon we'll discuss this matter with British politicians. █
