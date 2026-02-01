The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

Trying to Injure Tux Machines Did Not Work

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 01, 2026



Yesterday we started the first of many series about efforts to injure us - efforts that basically ended up a self-inflicted wound.

Tux Machines was attacked by an angry mob - the same mob that targeted other Free software activists. As a result, we've mostly become even more mainstream and better protected by NGOs.

Some time soon we'll discuss this matter with British politicians. █

Image source: James H stokes, a 20-year-old private, wounded on March 29th, 1865, at Gravelly Run, Virginia