Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View
Highlights of Calibre 9.0 include a new Bookshelf view that arranges your ebooks on shelves, showing their spines, an “Edit book” button in the viewer controls to let you edit the current book when it’s in an editable format like EPUB, AZW3, or KEPUB, and support for following the system style (dark or light).
This release also introduces an option to replace images with their alt attribute text in the TXT Output, adds support for reading cover images from the “Open Manga Format” non-conformant EPUB files created by some Japanese publishers, and adds a tweak to change the font size of the AI chat widget.