MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.

news

Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 30, 2026



Highlights of Calibre 9.0 include a new Bookshelf view that arranges your ebooks on shelves, showing their spines, an “Edit book” button in the viewer controls to let you edit the current book when it’s in an editable format like EPUB, AZW3, or KEPUB, and support for following the system style (dark or light).

This release also introduces an option to replace images with their alt attribute text in the TXT Output, adds support for reading cover images from the “Open Manga Format” non-conformant EPUB files created by some Japanese publishers, and adds a tweak to change the font size of the AI chat widget.

