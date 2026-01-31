news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 31, 2026



Quoting: I Switched From Windows 11 to Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Way Better —

I'm a fan of Windows 11, but Microsoft's desktop OS isn't for everyone. Whether you don't like Copilot, can't upgrade from Windows 10, or want to embrace open-source software, several alternative OSes don't require you to buy new hardware or use AI. One possibility is Google's ChromeOS Flex, but it's fairly limited, even compared with the version you get on a Chromebook. A Linux distro, and Linux Mint in particular, could be your next OS, especially because its interface is surprisingly Windows-like.

For a change of pace after a somewhat tepid year of Windows releases, I decided to spend some time working in the popular Linux distro. Installing Linux Mint isn't a major ordeal, but I nonetheless decided to set it up on a live USB drive. Although I found that the OS is still missing some key capabilities of Windows, I largely enjoyed the experience and even discovered quite a few things it does better. Here's what stood out the most.