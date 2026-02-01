Distributions and Operating Systems: CachyOS, Qubes OS, Tails OS, TrueNAS

Every product or app has its fanbase, and every fanbase has its purists. In the Linux community, Arch Linux is known for being one of the lightest, most bleeding-edge distros you can get, and its fans can sometimes be what you'd consider purists, insisting that the vanilla Arch experience is the way to go, despite its many variations.

And while yes, to a certain extent, some Arch variations make changes that aren't necessary as the default, one in particular as emerged as one of the best Linux experiences around. CachyOS, which I've covered before, is a very compelling Arch Linux variant, and it's arguably proven that Arch Linux variants can do more than just add unnecessary fluff. Sometimes, they can make things even better.