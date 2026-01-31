news

KWallet, SecretService, oo7: the story so far

Oo7 is a relatively recent SecretService provider written in Rust; it’s very nice, lightweight and cross-desktop. Very interesting for us supporting it as a first class citizen.

We want in the end to replace completely the old KWallet system with something based on SecretService, have all our applications migrated transparently with user data as well, if possible with a cross-desktop backend implementation.

We also want it to be as transparent as possible for the end user, not having any complicated first time setup, or dialogs that ask for a manual unlock when not needed. For the user, the whole system should be just invisible, except when looking up their passwords or when client applications add passwords to it themselves.

As a first thing several months ago we did a transparent translation layer for the KWallet DBus interface, so now the “KWallet” service became just a translation layer between the kwallet api and the secretservice one.

The old kwalletd service instead became “ksecretd” now providing only the SecretService interface, and that’s what we use by default now. however, it can be configured to use a different provider, so it can already be used with gnome-keyring or KeepassXC if the user wishes. In that case the user data will be migrated the first time.