New Releases: Tiling Shell 17.3, Resources 1.10, and More
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Linux Release Roundup (January 2026)
January's software updates include VLC 3.0.23, Shotcut 26.1 with GPU decoding, and Vivaldi 7.6. Take a look at the month’s notable GNU/Linux app releases.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Tiling Shell 17.3 adds new tiling modes, touchscreen support
The Tiling Shell 17.3 GNOME extension update introduces new ‘Adaptive’ and ‘Granular’ edge-tiling modes, Wacom and touchscreen support, and layout reordering.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Resources 1.10 can now monitor AMD NPU usage on Linux
Resources 1.10 adds AMD NPU reporting to let GNU/Linux users track Ryzen Hey Hi (AI) performance alongside CPU, RAM, GPU and other system hardware usage.