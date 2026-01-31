A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.

The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

Shotcut 26.1 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Hardware Video Decoding

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 31, 2026



The biggest change in the Shotcut 26.1 release is support for hardware video decoding, a highly anticipated feature that is enabled by default on all supported platforms, except on Linux systems with NVIDIA GPUs. Hardware video decoding can be enabled or disabled from Settings > Preview Scaling > Use Hardware Decoder.

On Linux, hardware video decoding uses the Video Acceleration API (VA-API), while on Windows it uses Media Foundation, and on macOS it uses Video Toolbox. As expected, hardware video decoding only supports codecs your hardware can decode and will automatically fall back to software decoding if needed.

