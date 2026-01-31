news
Shotcut 26.1 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Hardware Video Decoding
The biggest change in the Shotcut 26.1 release is support for hardware video decoding, a highly anticipated feature that is enabled by default on all supported platforms, except on Linux systems with NVIDIA GPUs. Hardware video decoding can be enabled or disabled from Settings > Preview Scaling > Use Hardware Decoder.
On Linux, hardware video decoding uses the Video Acceleration API (VA-API), while on Windows it uses Media Foundation, and on macOS it uses Video Toolbox. As expected, hardware video decoding only supports codecs your hardware can decode and will automatically fall back to software decoding if needed.