At its core, software exists to solve one problem: managing the flow of information. Information is not static. It is provisional, contextual, and constantly changing. Every use of a system creates new information that should influence what happens next. Many of its most important inputs only appear once it is in use.

Software is therefore less a construction problem and more an ongoing conversation between users, systems and decisions. Its quality lies in the strength of its feedback loops and how effectively it enables learning and adjustment as conditions change.