So Far 2026 Has Been a Good Year for GNU/Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 01, 2026



2026 is chugging along and a month is already finished. 10 more months and it'll be December already!

Tux Machines has updated agate to 3.3.20. It's our Gemini server. A few months ago Tux Machines was added to a popular aggregator in Geminispace and it helped increase the visibility of Tux Machines in Gemini Protocol.

Yesterday Tux Machines alone served about 1.3 million requests and we're working on analytics software these days. We build our own.

Seeing the sort of press coverage that we saw last month, it seems increasingly clear that 2026 will be a year of gains for GNU/Linux, even among gamers.

We've meanwhile noticed that Linuxiac appears to be cleaning up its act by reducing its reliance on slop, at least by a bit. We still won't link to it, as slop is definitely still there. █

Image source: This Struggling Ray of Sunlight Is To Be Your Last for Years.