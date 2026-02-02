FSF's Alex Oliva on Software Freedom and Lack of Privacy

I often get the misguided retort that free software is technological solutionism. On the surface, the retort seems reasonable, because technology alone can hardly ever solve social problems. But it carries a fundamental misunderstanding about what free software is about.

[...]

With freedom, with control over our own lives, we can then work on solving social problems. Without it, we're under control of others, and limited by the roadblocks they place in our paths to stop us from even trying.