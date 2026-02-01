news
Leftovers Regarding Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Nolan Lawson ☛ Building a browser API in one shot
TL;DR: With one prompt, I built an implementation of IndexedDB using Claude Code and a Ralph loop, passing 95% of a targeted subset of the Web Platform Tests, and 77.4% of a more rigorous subset of tests. When I learned that two simple browser engines had been vibe-coded, I was not particularly surprised.
-
Viktor Löfgren ☛ Trust in Ranking
The Marginalia Search default ranking algorithm recently saw a fairly radical improvement, due to a new domain trust system that drastically reduces the number of content farm results, as long as there are human results it usually finds them across all the usual test queries.
Recently fixing a few bugs that made the search engine work more correctly had the unexpected and undesired side-effect of also making it surface more search engine spam and content farm-type results.
-
Paweł Grzybek ☛ More invoker commands, and more reasons not to use JavaScript please
The rule of least power on the web incentivised using HTML before reaching for CSS, CSS before JavaScript, and bashing it into the JS script as a last resort. Every time the web ships new features that let us shift the implementation left on the stack, I’m excited about it. In recent years, we have received a heap of CSS features that required not a trivial chunk of JS code a few years ago. The Invoker Commands API moved the implementation of button click handlers upstream to the HTML.