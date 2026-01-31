news
Server: Kubernetes, Nokia SR Linux, and More
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ New Conversion from cgroup v1 CPU Shares to v2 CPU Weight
I'm excited to announce the implementation of an improved conversion formula from cgroup v1 CPU shares to cgroup v2 CPU weight. This enhancement addresses critical issues with CPU priority allocation for Kubernetes workloads when running on systems with cgroup v2.
-
Lalit Maganti ☛ The surprising attention on sprites, exe.dev, and shellbox
All three have a very simple pitch: they will give you full access to Linux virtual machines to act as a sandboxed developer environment in the cloud.
At first glance, the attention these have gotten is very head-scratching. The idea of a Linux VPS has been around for more than 20 years at this point and VPS providers like DigitalOcean and Hetzner are widely known and used in the industry. From a technological standpoint, there’s very little revolutionary here.
-
Nokia ☛ Designing the new data center fabric: Nokia SR Linux and Event-Driven Automation
Ahmed Abutaleb outlines how Nokia IT formalized network-as-code—not via translators, but as real code that moves through a full software development lifecycle: Git versioning, branches, testing, and controlled merges to production. To make intent verifiable, they chose Nokia SR Linux for the network operating system (NOS) and Nokia Event-Driven Automation (EDA) as the network management/automation layer. EDA provides a true digital twin: the same control plane and code as production, fed the exact same intent/configs. This lets the team model migrations, run “what-if” scenarios (routing, load balancers, firewalls, server configs), validate behavior, and then push with confidence—without building massive physical labs. The result supports their NetOps goals—cloud-like consistency on-prem, closed-loop feedback on drift/deviations, safer changes—and contributes to roughly an 80% reduction in tickets.
-
Sidero Labs Enhances Talos Linux and Omni to Improve Bare-Metal Kubernetes Reliability and Governance
The company announced new feature enhancements to its Talos Linux and Omni products, which are designed to improve the reliability and manageability of bare-metal Kubernetes environments. Key updates include simplified cluster imports for easier orchestration with Talos Linux, multi-document networking aimed at reducing configuration-related failures, improved out-of-memory handling to minimize avoidable downtime, and enhanced governance through OIDC support and dynamic SAML role synchronization.