I’ve tested dozens of Linux distros, and these 3 are the only ones I’d put on a laptop

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 01, 2026



Quoting: 3 Best Linux Distros for Laptops —

Technically, you can install any Linux distribution on your laptop. However, some are going to perform better than others due to specific hardware differences between laptops and desktops. Because laptops are inherently sold as ready-made, pre-configured packages, you can't easily swap out the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth modules. If those require proprietary drivers and your distro doesn't ship with them pre-installed, you're stuck troubleshooting connectivity issues right out of the gate. Then there's lid-close behavior. When you close your laptop lid, it should reliably suspend the system, while opening it should wake the system. This is another hardware-dependent feature that works better on some distros than others.

Laptops also have touchpads and sometimes touchscreens as core input methods. But again, not all distros are compatible with these hardware options. And coming to one of the most important factors, screen size—most laptops average around 15 inches, but some distros are optimized for larger screens or multi-monitor setups. Finally, you need to think about battery life. While most Linux distros will give you better battery performance compared to Windows, some are just more resource-hungry than others.