Free and Open Source Software

A code formatter is an automated tool designed to adjust source code according to a predetermined set of formatting guidelines, like how indentation and spacing should look and where line breaks should go. By doing this, it enhances the code’s readability and maintains consistency, all while ensuring that the code’s functionality remains unchanged. This not only saves developers valuable time but also helps minimize disagreements over style preferences.
This type of software means coders cede control over minutiae of hand-formatting. In return, the software offers speed, determinism, and freedom from pycodestyle nagging about formatting. Save time and mental energy for more important matters.
This roundup selects some useful code formatters for CSS developers.
wstunnel - tunnel traffic over Websocket or HTTP2 - LinuxLinks
wstunnel uses the websocket protocol which is compatible with http in order to bypass firewalls and proxies. Wstunnel allows you to tunnel whatever traffic you want and access whatever resources/site you need.
Glues - Vim-inspired TUI note-taking app - LinuxLinks
Glues is designed with a core architecture that operates independently of the TUI, providing robust state management and action handling. Although the current frontend is TUI-based, the architecture allows for easy integration with other frontends such as GUI, iOS, Android, or even running headlessly without a UI. The TUI interface clearly displays the current state and available actions, making it intuitive and easy to use.
With no reliance on third-party services, Glues ensures that your data remains private and fully under your control. Currently, it ships with Instant (in-memory), Local (file-per-note), redb (single-file), Git, and MongoDB storage options, and we plan to integrate additional backends through GlueSQL for even more flexibility. The core concept behind Glues is to empower users to choose how their data is handled—whether through local files, a redb database file, Git, MongoDB, or future storage options—without any dependence on a central authority. This makes Glues a sync-enabled application that prioritizes user autonomy and privacy.
tongo - TUI for MongoDB - LinuxLinks
tongo is a fast and keyboard-driven TUI (Terminal User Interface) for MongoDB. Navigate and manipulate your data without leaving your terminal.
