A code formatter is an automated tool designed to adjust source code according to a predetermined set of formatting guidelines, like how indentation and spacing should look and where line breaks should go. By doing this, it enhances the code’s readability and maintains consistency, all while ensuring that the code’s functionality remains unchanged. This not only saves developers valuable time but also helps minimize disagreements over style preferences.

This type of software means coders cede control over minutiae of hand-formatting. In return, the software offers speed, determinism, and freedom from pycodestyle nagging about formatting. Save time and mental energy for more important matters.

This roundup selects some useful code formatters for CSS developers.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.