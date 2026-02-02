news
Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers
Jim Nielsen ☛ The Browser’s Little White Lies
So I’m making a thing and I want it to be styled different if the link’s been visited.
Rather than build something myself in JavaScript, I figure I’ll just hook into the browser’s mechanism for tracking if a link’s been visited (a sensible approach, if I do say so myself).
Wasm at 10, What Lies Ahead
Celebrating 10 years of WebAssembly—Wasm moves beyond browsers to power edge computing and AI, silently redefining where computation happens.
Victor Kropp ☛ Site update
Two years ago I added a simple XSL transformation to prettify RSS feed as it is shown when opened by a direct link. The support for this (massively outdated) technology is going to be removed soon. Funny, that this specific use case is mentioned in the deprecation announcement. Looks like, I’ll need to add a polyfill to fix that later.
Bob Monsour ☛ Seeking RSS links, favicons, and descriptions
If you're blogging and you want people to be able to subscribe to your content via RSS, it's important to make your RSS feed easily discoverable. Here are some resources that can help you add visible RSS links to your site: [...]
[Old] Rob Knight ☛ Please, Expose your RSS
Earlier this week I had a need to manually find a bunch of people's RSS feed links. It seemed simple enough: go to their website and look for an RSS/Subscribe link but I was surprised to find that a lot of people don't have a link anywhere to their feed.
Even if people only ever add your website into their feed reader and let the app find the RSS feed (see below for more info on this), showing an RSS link reminds people that RSS exists, a win for the open web.
[Old] Jim Nielsen ☛ Making Your RSS Feeds Automatically Discoverable
However, sometimes a feed URL can’t be found automagically. That could mean one of two things:
1. They have an RSS feed, it just can’t be found.
2. They don’t have an RSS feed.
To find out which is the case, I then go to the person’s website in the browser and look for an RSS link somewhere in their UI.