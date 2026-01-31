news
Open Hardware: ESP32, FreeBSD, and More
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO Debuts ESP32-C5-Based T-Dongle C5 and T7-C5 Development Boards
The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 x 18 x 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.
-
Hackaday ☛ Do Expensive Filaments Make 3D Printed Wrenches Better?
What filament is strongest? The real answer is “it depends”, but sometimes you have a simple question and you just want a simple answer. Like, which material makes the best 3D printed wrench? [My Tech Fun] printed a bunch of options to find out — including some expensive filaments — and got some interesting insights in the process.
-
Hackaday ☛ Need A Curved Plastic Mesh? Print Flat, Curve Later
Need a plastic mesh in a custom pattern? 3D print it, no problem. But what if one needs a curved plastic mesh? That’s considerably harder to 3D print, but [Uncle Jessy]’s figured out a simple approach: 3D print the mesh flat, then break out a mold and a heat gun.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Writing EEPROMs on FreeBSD with minipro
I love my little Minipro T48 USB IC programmer, though until recently I thought I needed Windows (or Wine) to program it. Turns out there’s a minipro project that lets us do it from the shell. Awesomesauce!