The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

original

Bad Publicity or Good Publicity, It's Still Publicity

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 01, 2026



Publicity is an English word that can be interpreted differently (as per meanings, even imputations) depending on the context. It can relate to mere prominence; in marketing, it's associated with publication.

Publicity is something that we received last year due to abuse we had received online. This culminated in a High Court decision which did in fact affirm that we had been abused (but focused on attribution of this abuse). In hindsight, it made us seem more "famous" or more "high-profile". Why would someone invest (and lose) so much money in such a lawsuit?

The goal is not publicity, the goal is information. However, sometimes mistakes (like misguided legal actions) result in more people showing interest in what someone wished to suppress. █

Image source: Retro Tv Studio Camera