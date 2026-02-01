original
Bad Publicity or Good Publicity, It's Still Publicity
Publicity is an English word that can be interpreted differently (as per meanings, even imputations) depending on the context. It can relate to mere prominence; in marketing, it's associated with publication.
Publicity is something that we received last year due to abuse we had received online. This culminated in a High Court decision which did in fact affirm that we had been abused (but focused on attribution of this abuse). In hindsight, it made us seem more "famous" or more "high-profile". Why would someone invest (and lose) so much money in such a lawsuit?
The goal is not publicity, the goal is information. However, sometimes mistakes (like misguided legal actions) result in more people showing interest in what someone wished to suppress. █
Image source: Retro Tv Studio Camera