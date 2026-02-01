Other Sites
The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.
Android Leftovers
- Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View
- Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.
- A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
- The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
- New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
- NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
- What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question
- Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties
- Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
- Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
- Android Leftovers
- How to restart your Android phone without using the power button: 2 alternative ways
- 8 “hidden” terminal features that make Linux feel like a power-user OS
- With the command-line shell, Linux provides countless tools and programs to wield power over your system
- Free and Open Source Software
- Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
- Trying to Injure Tux Machines Did Not Work [original]
- Some time soon we'll discuss this matter with British politicians
- 'Traditional' Computing is Still the Best [original]
- Don't "go with the flow" if that flow is dictated by GAFAM and media owned by GAFAM
- So Far 2026 Has Been a Good Year for GNU/Linux [original]
- Seeing the sort of press coverage that we saw last month, it seems increasingly clear that 2026 will be a year of gains for GNU/Linux, even among gamers
- Today in Techrights
- Shotcut 26.1 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Hardware Video Decoding
- Shotcut 26.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
- Games, GNU/Linux, and Distros
- Server: Kubernetes, Nokia SR Linux, and More
- GNU/Linux on the server - some picks
- KDE and GNOME Development Updates
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
- New Microsoft Proxy (Amutable), Microsoft Problems, Windows Problems
- Programming Leftovers
- Linux and Graphics Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Applications: Ventoy, VM Managment, and More
- Open Hardware: ESP32, FreeBSD, and More
- Games: Bazzite Linux, "Stop Destroying Videogames", and GDC 2026 Report
- Linux Lite 7.8 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, Ports Many Apps to GTK4
- Linux Lite 7.8 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Ubuntu-based distribution using the lightweight Xfce desktop environment and based on the latest Ubuntu LTS series.
- Microsoft's and Apple's Grip on Iceland After Territorial Claims by the US [original]
- First they say Greenland, what if they say "Iceland" later?
- Android Leftovers
- One of NotebookLM's most useful features is now available on Android
- I wouldn’t install Linux on these laptops (here’s why)
- I've been running Linux on different machines for years, and I genuinely love it
- Your Windows habits are dangerous on Linux—here are 4 things to avoid
- Linux isn't necessarily "harder" than Windows
- I Switched From Windows 11 to Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Way Better
- Moving from Windows to Linux doesn't require much of a learning curve and brings some real benefits
- Linux Mint just made the terminal easier to ignore than ever
- Linux Mint 22.3 Zena is on a mission to make the terminal optional, and honestly, they're nailing it
- IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 200 is available for testing
- The IPFire development team is excited to bring you Core Update 200
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This Week in Plasma: getting 6.6 ready for release
- This week we reached that part of every Plasma release cycle where the bug fixes and polish for the upcoming release are still coming in hot and heavy
- KWallet, SecretService, oo7: the story so far
- Continuing previous efforts to update the “secure passwords” story of the Plasma desktop
- France Just Created Its Own Open Source Alternative to Microsoft Teams and Zoom
- Last year, in July, the city of Lyon started the process of ditching Microsoft in favor of ONLYOFFICE and an undisclosed Linux-based operating system
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.8, Linux 6.12.68, and Linux 6.6.122
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.8 kernel
- Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities
- Tails 7.4.1 anonymous Linux OS is now available for download with an updated OpenSSL library that addresses critical security vulnerabilities.
- Contribute to Fedora 44 KDE and GNOME Test Days
- Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
- GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games [original]
- There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux
- Today in Techrights
- GNU/Linux Surges in Martinique (Over 5%) [original]
- Can it approach 10% by year's end?
- Security Leftovers
- Security breaches, patches, and more
- News About Distributions and Operating Systems
- ReactOS, GNU/Linux, and more
- Arjen Wiersma on Self-Hosting Servers, Kubernetes Complexity a Risk to Servers
- BSD Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- How to Upgrade Debian and New Debian Developers (and Maintainers)
- Mozilla Promotes a Ponzi Scheme of Slop (Plagiarism, Misinformation), Tor Browser 15.0.5 Based on Firefox Released
- Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Hytale Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, and Nobara
- Open Hardware/Modding: PicoIDE, ESP32, Arduino, and More
- Red Hat Official Articles, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and Leftovers
- today's howtos
- GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client
- People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it
- AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More
- AerynOS 2026.01 Linux distribution is now available for download with the GNOME 49.3 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, and more.
- Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
- Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
- Another Busy Day [original]
- Almost 900,000 requests in less than half a day
- Be Wary, Amutable is a Microsoft Proxy Created and Run by Microsoft Staff [original]
- They might try to call it "security", but what they mean by security is that Microsoft is in charge
- Games: Proton Experimental, FINAL FANTASY VII, and More
- some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
- Android Leftovers
- Google Leak Offers First Look at Android for PC
- Why I trust open-source software more now than I did five years ago
- I've come to trust open-source software a lot more over the years
- Free and Open Source Software
- January Nearly Over Already! [original]
- soon it'll be gardening time again
- Today in Techrights
