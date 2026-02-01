Raspberry Pi as Low-cost GNU/Linux Device - Recent Valnet Articles

The Steam Deck is my go-to platform for retro gaming; I’ve even dedicated a 1TB microSD card to it. But it’s ill-suited to multiplayer sessions and non-portable use. Though I could invest in yet another USB hub, I’d rather make use of hardware I’ve already got, like my under-utilized Raspberry Pi.

Recalbox is a retro gaming-focused Linux distro

Recalbox is an operating system dedicated entirely to playing retro games via emulation. There’s no traditional desktop environment included with Recalbox; the distro boots straight into a menu that lets you start playing games immediately.

This keeps overheads down so that the Raspberry Pi isn’t wasting performance on things you don’t need. You won’t be browsing the web or doing word processing, so you don’t need browsers and office tools. Instead, you get a pleasant user interface powered by EmulationStation, and a back-end that consists of emulators like RetroArch (LibRetro) in an easy-to-use package.