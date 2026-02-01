news
Raspberry Pi as Low-cost GNU/Linux Device - Recent Valnet Articles
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Recalbox turned my Raspberry Pi into a retro gaming monster
The Steam Deck is my go-to platform for retro gaming; I’ve even dedicated a 1TB microSD card to it. But it’s ill-suited to multiplayer sessions and non-portable use. Though I could invest in yet another USB hub, I’d rather make use of hardware I’ve already got, like my under-utilized Raspberry Pi.
Recalbox is a retro gaming-focused Linux distro
Recalbox is an operating system dedicated entirely to playing retro games via emulation. There’s no traditional desktop environment included with Recalbox; the distro boots straight into a menu that lets you start playing games immediately.
This keeps overheads down so that the Raspberry Pi isn’t wasting performance on things you don’t need. You won’t be browsing the web or doing word processing, so you don’t need browsers and office tools. Instead, you get a pleasant user interface powered by EmulationStation, and a back-end that consists of emulators like RetroArch (LibRetro) in an easy-to-use package.
-
XDA ☛ 4 things your old laptop can do better than a Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi attracts DIY enthusiasts because of its versatile nature. It's a small, compact, power-efficient computing device that can help create a variety of projects. However, the cracks start to appear when you try to put the Raspberry Pi in some demanding roles. In such situations, a laptop is a much better device than using a Raspberry Pi, so everything goes according to plan. I have noticed a difference in the overall experience of building some specific projects on a spare laptop and a Pi.
Be it building a local cloud storage solution or a private document management service, the laptop has the upper hand in all such situations, and a few more. Let's discuss a few things that my laptop does better than a Pi.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ My favorite Raspberry Pi feature is too often overlooked
Raspberry Pi single-board computers are awesome for so many reasons—they're low-power, extremely capable, and have small footprints. I love all those things about my Raspberry Pi, but my favorite feature is one that I don’t hear talked about nearly often enough.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 5 signs it’s time to upgrade your Home Assistant server
Home Assistant is a Linux-based smart home operating system with a very low barrier to entry. In addition to being completely free, its minimum system specifications mean it works on most computers produced within the last 10 to 15 years (plus humble single-board computers).
The more devices you add and tasks you entrust to your server, the more resources are required to keep the show running. At some point, an upgrade might be necessary.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Homelab projects to try this weekend (January 23 - 25)
It’s that time of the week again, the time when I showcase three pieces of homelab software for you to try out over the weekend. Today, I’m taking a look at both advanced and simple projects, from running a PXE server to playing retro games in your browser. Here are three homelab projects to try before Monday comes.