The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

original

'Traditional' Computing is Still the Best

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 01, 2026



Winter feels like it's going away already. It's mild and sometimes sunny. The birds manage to find seeds more easily and sometimes in this warming weather wearing a t-shift during daytime is good enough.

But not all is well.

Computing got a lot worse last year. Companies that had nothing real to offer just shoveled up "slop" (they say "AI-infused") into everything, expecting us to mistake it for art or intelligence or productivity.

We generally turn down such fake 'novelty' and go on doing what we always did. This weekend we and Marius Nestor were congratulated for combatting slop and not 'experimenting' or dabbling in this nonsense. Over a week ago we stopped linking to Linuxiac, seeing it had become a part-time slopfarm.

Don't "go with the flow" if that flow is dictated by GAFAM and media owned by GAFAM. █

Image source: 8 panel