Linux 6.19-rc8

We had a nice calm week, and everything looks good. Not a lot of changes, and they are all small and tidy.

Mainly drivers - gpu and networking as usual - and it's all tiny. The biggest patch in there is literally just removing a duplicated driver, and even that patch isn't very big. I think the next biggest patch is to a selftest. The rest is typically just few-liners.

So things all look good, and unless something odd happens we'll have a final 6.19 next weekend.

But please do keep testing, just in case somebody finds that "something odd".

Linus