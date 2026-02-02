news
Git 2.53 Released with New Features and Performance Improvements
Coming two and a half months after Git 2.52, the Git 2.53 release introduces a new is-needed subcommand to the git maintenance command to tell if it’s necessary to perform various maintenance tasks, adds a --diff-algorithm= option to the git blame command, and adds an --all option to the git repo info command.
Git 2.53 also updates the experimental git replay command to perform ref updates itself in a transaction by default, rather than emitting where each ref should point and leaving the actual update to another command.